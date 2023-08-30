The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw is the first big step for the upcoming edition of the most important club competition in the European continent. This is how to watch the attractive event on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester City are the defending champions of the tournament for the first time ever. They defeated Inter 1-0 in a dramatic final back in May, but they are getting ready to see if they can get back-to-back championships.

Pot 1 is going to have them as they won the trophy in the 2022-2023 season. Sevilla join them as the champions of the Europa League in that part of the distribution, as six other clubs complete the list, headlined by Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Time

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw is scheduled for this Thursday, August 31.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 1st)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 1

Brazil: HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, TNT Brasil

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Sky Sport News HD, Servus TV, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Israel: SSport

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport

UK: discovery+,TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo