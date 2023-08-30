Mohamed Salah’s days as a Liverpool player could be coming to an end, the Egyptian international who has scored 187 goals for Liverpool could accept a five-year deal with Al-Ittihad.

According to reports the move to Al-Ittihad would be for five seasons at a salary well above $127 million per year. The lucrative deal also includes a private jet /unlimited plane tickets for his family and the chance to become an ambassador for tourism in Saudi Arabia.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft the sensational deal would be completed this week. Nonetheless Salah still has a contract with Liverpool until 2025 and the club will be looking for a transfer fee.

Salah to leave Liverpool to join Al-Ittihad

At over $127 million a year, Salah would become, essentially due to the length of his contract, the highest paid footballer in the world. Although Lionel Messi does earn between $50-$60 million in salary he also has percentages in kit sales and Apple TV, that sum will most likely never be made public.

As far as Liverpool goes the club is reported to receive $100 million in transfer fee to take Salah before the transfer window closes on Friday. Liverpool is keen on keeping Salah for the remainder of the season, but the salary offered to the player plus the high transfer will be tempting for Liverpool.

It is also reported that following the Beckham and Messi to MLS deals, Salah would also get a stake in Al-Ittihad, making his deal more lucrative.