Only a few months after Lionel Messi led Argentina to the promised land at Qatar 2022, the United States Men’s National Team is starting to prepare for a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup.

The USA will host the tournament along with Mexico and Canada, in a historic edition that will include 48 national teams for the first time. The Stars and Stripes won’t need to go through the qualifying process, but they do need to arrive as strongly as possible.

Therefore, the September international break will be useful for Gregg Berhalter to start building the roster that will represent the country in front of the world. In fact, the American coach will use this window to evaluate a player who could also represent Argentina.

Benjamin Cremaschi called up by USMNT

Inter Miami youngster Benjamin Cremaschi, son of Argentine parents, was called up to the United States Men’s National Team for the September friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman.

The 18-year-old has benetifed from Messi’s arrival in MLS, since not only it let Cremaschi improve on the field, but also get more attention from fans who didn’t use to watch Inter Miami games.

Can Benjamin Cremaschi still play for Argentina?

Benjamin Cremaschi will continue to be eligible for Argentina even if he plays for the USMNT in September because they are only friendly matches.

Where was Benjamin Cremaschi born?

Benjamin Cremaschi was born on March 2, 2005 in Miami, Florida.