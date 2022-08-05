West Ham and Manchester City face off on Sunday, August 7, on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Find out here the possible lineups for this exciting game.

The reigning champions make the trip to London to begin their title defense. Manchester City take on West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday, August 7, in the first round of the 2022-23 Premier League. Here, check out the predicted lineups. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (Free Trial). To watch it in Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada.

Pep Guardiola’s men will begin their quest for a third title in a row this weekend, knowing they’ll face stiff competition along the way. Following a loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield, the Citizens aim to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, the Hammers head into the new season aiming to build on a fantastic campaign. They have also been active in the transfer window, which is why we may expect to see even more progress from David Moyes’ side this season.

Manchester City predicted lineup

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who failed to impress in his official debut with City after making a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund. Julian Alvarez, the Argentine sensation that scored in the Community Shield defeat, will probably come off the bench.

Manchester City possible lineup: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.

West Ham possible starting XI

West Ham have been aggressive this offseason, spending nearly $123 million. Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca is expected to make his debut this weekend, while Nayef Aguerd is ruled out with an ankle injury.

West Ham United possible lineup: Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen; Antonio, Gianluca Scamacca.