West Ham will host Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, but if you are Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

The Premier League begins for those who were the last champions in the 2021/2022 season. Manchester City were the winners in a tournament where only Liverpool fought them to the end. Of course, this year they will seek to repeat, although with all certainty the main objective of the "Citizens" is the Champions League.

West Ham is coming off a good season, especially at the international level where in the Europa League they reached the semi-finals losing to those who later became champions, Eintrach Frankfurt. This year they must play in the Conference League playoff round, and also have a good performance in the Premier to be able to play in more important competitions.

West Ham vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

West Ham will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, August 7 at the London Stadium in east of central London, England.

Australia: 1:30 AM (August 8)

Bahamas: 11:30 AM

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Barbados: 11:30 AM

Belize: 9:30 AM

Botswana: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 AM

Brunei: 11:30 PM

Burundi: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Eswatini: 5:30 PM

Ethiopia: 6:30 PM

Fiji: 3:30 AM (August 8)

France: 5:30 PM

Gambia: 3:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Lesotho: 5:30 PM

Liberia: 3:30 PM

Malawi: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mauritius: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Namibia: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 8)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Pakistan: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Rwanda: 5:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (August 8)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Sudan: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 9 PM

Sudan: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Zambia: 5:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

West Ham vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

France: Free, Canal+ France

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports Premium 1

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

