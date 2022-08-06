West Ham will host Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, but if you are Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada (free trial).
The Premier League begins for those who were the last champions in the 2021/2022 season. Manchester City were the winners in a tournament where only Liverpool fought them to the end. Of course, this year they will seek to repeat, although with all certainty the main objective of the "Citizens" is the Champions League.
West Ham is coming off a good season, especially at the international level where in the Europa League they reached the semi-finals losing to those who later became champions, Eintrach Frankfurt. This year they must play in the Conference League playoff round, and also have a good performance in the Premier to be able to play in more important competitions.
West Ham vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
West Ham will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, August 7 at the London Stadium in east of central London, England.
Australia: 1:30 AM (August 8)
Bahamas: 11:30 AM
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Barbados: 11:30 AM
Belize: 9:30 AM
Botswana: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 AM
Brunei: 11:30 PM
Burundi: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 4:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Eswatini: 5:30 PM
Ethiopia: 6:30 PM
Fiji: 3:30 AM (August 8)
France: 5:30 PM
Gambia: 3:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
India: 9 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Lesotho: 5:30 PM
Liberia: 3:30 PM
Malawi: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mauritius: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Namibia: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 8)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Pakistan: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Rwanda: 5:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
Solomon Islands: 2:30 AM (August 8)
South Africa: 5:30 PM
South Sudan: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 9 PM
Sudan: 5:30 PM
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM
Uganda: 6:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Zambia: 5:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM
West Ham vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
France: Free, Canal+ France
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports Premium 1
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2