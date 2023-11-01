West Ham and Arsenal meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at London Stadium in London. The 64th season of the EFL Cup gives another opportunity for West Ham to play against some underdogs and other big favorites like Arsenal who are chasing the same thing as them, a title for their showcase. Both received direct Bye to the third round stage.
West Ham debuted in the third round with a relatively easy victory against Lincoln City by 1-0, it was a tight game against an underdog, but a goal at the 70th minute by Souček was more than enough.
Arsenal are big favorites not only to win this tournament but to go far in the Premier League. They also had a tight game during the third round against Brentford, although Arsenal scored an early goal in the 8th minute by Nelson, they were unable to score another goal again and the game ended 1-0.
West Ham vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
West Ham and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at London Stadium in London. This is likely to be another tough game for Arsenal knowing that West Ham have a good defense and were able to win in the third round against a team that had a tough strategy against them.
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM November 2
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Cameroon: 8:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 2
Indonesia: 3:30 AM November 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM November 2
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 8:30 AM November 2
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM November 2
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM
West Ham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+ NOW NET e Claro ESPN GUIGO
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN Sports English 2 beIN Sports HD 2
France: beIN Sports 3FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany sportdigital Sport1 Extra
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Laliga ROASuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Action 24
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
Indonesia: mola.tv Mola TV App Mola
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event BBC Radio 5 Live SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN Italia
Malaysia: Mola TV
Mexico: Star+ ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: TOD beIN Sports HD 2 beIN Sports English 2 beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Norway: V Sport 2Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV 6 Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2TOD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: Mola TV
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga DStv App SuperSport MaXimo 1 SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2 beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: ESPN+