West Ham vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Cup in your country

West Ham and Arsenal meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at London Stadium in London. The 64th season of the EFL Cup gives another opportunity for West Ham to play against some underdogs and other big favorites like Arsenal who are chasing the same thing as them, a title for their showcase. Both received direct Bye to the third round stage.

West Ham debuted in the third round with a relatively easy victory against Lincoln City by 1-0, it was a tight game against an underdog, but a goal at the 70th minute by Souček was more than enough.

Arsenal are big favorites not only to win this tournament but to go far in the Premier League. They also had a tight game during the third round against Brentford, although Arsenal scored an early goal in the 8th minute by Nelson, they were unable to score another goal again and the game ended 1-0.

West Ham vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

West Ham and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at London Stadium in London. This is likely to be another tough game for Arsenal knowing that West Ham have a good defense and were able to win in the third round against a team that had a tough strategy against them.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM November 2

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 2

Indonesia: 3:30 AM November 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM November 2

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM November 2

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM November 2

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM

West Ham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+ NOW NET e Claro ESPN GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN Sports English 2 beIN Sports HD 2

France: beIN Sports 3FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany sportdigital Sport1 Extra

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Laliga ROASuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Action 24

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

Indonesia: mola.tv Mola TV App Mola

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event BBC Radio 5 Live SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN Italia

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: Star+ ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: TOD beIN Sports HD 2 beIN Sports English 2 beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: V Sport 2Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV 6 Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2TOD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga DStv App SuperSport MaXimo 1 SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2beIN Sports HD 2 beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: ESPN+