Kyle Shanahan has been severely criticized by one of his former players with the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan will try to bounce back in 2024 after another loss in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brock Purdy has led the 49ers at least to the NFC Championship Game in his first two seasons as quarterback and this might be the year to hoist the trophy due to a superb roster with Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.

Although they’re not defending the title, the San Francisco 49ers are considered favorites to win it all in the NFL. However, especially with their wide receiver group, there are many problems to solve off the field.

Aiyuk wants to be traded with no contract extension in the horizon and even Samuel could be out of the organization. Now, a former player sent a worrying message about the team.

Kyle Shanahan has many troubles off the field with 49ers (Getty Images)

Former 49ers player criticizes Kyle Shanahan

Willie Snead is currently a free agent who has played for teams like the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The wide receiver arrived to the league in 2014.

In 2022, Snead signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Nevertheless, those two years were a real struggle coming on and off the active roster. Last season, Snead only played in 4 games accumulating 14 yards and two catches. Now, the WR exploded with a message on social media against Kyle Shanahan.

“All I want is to go back to a team that isn’t afraid to let guys compete for a roster spot. These last 3 years been nothing short of entitlement. Competition breedz Champions!!!”