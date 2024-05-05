Lionel Messi had very special words for Cesar Luis Menotti after the legendary coach passed away.

Lionel Messi was the great leader on the field for Argentina to win the World Cup in Qatar. Outside of it, undoubtedly Cesar Luis Menotti was the key factor when he decided to give the opportunity to a young coach like Lionel Scaloni.

From that moment on, the destiny of the famous Albiceleste changed, achieving the title in the 2021 Copa America held in Brazil and a year later defeating France to touch glory.

Now, following the announcement of Menotti’s death at 85, Lionel Messi dedicated a very special message to the soccer legend on his official Instagram account.

“We lost one of the great references of our soccer. Condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Instagram / @leomessi

Who was Cesar Luis Menotti?

Cesar Luis Menotti was the coach who led Argentina to win their first World Cup in 1978 defeating the Netherlands in the final. That team boasted great stars like the top scorer of the tournament Mario Kempes and the captain Daniel Passarella.

Menotti also managed very important clubs such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, River Plate and Boca Juniors. Additionally, he had a brief stint with the Mexican National Team in the early 90s where El Flaco laid the foundations for the best generation in the history of that country.

Two decades later, as sporting director in Argentina, he was the mastermind behind the recent success that ended a 28-year drought without lifting an international title.