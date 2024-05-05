One of the greatest legends in soccer history passed away. Argentina mourns the loss of Cesar Luis Menotti.

This Sunday, Argentina lost one of its great legends with the death of Cesar Luis Menotti at the age of 85. The genius from Rosario was the coach who gave his country its first World Cup in 1978 with a generation of stars like Mario Alberto Kempes and Daniel Passarella.

Menotti was a player for teams like Rosario Central, Boca Juniors, Racing and Santos. However, his most significant impact came as a coach where, at the club level, he led Newells, Boca, River Plate, Atletico Madrid, Sampdoria and Barcelona.

In recent years, Cesar Luis Menotti was the mastermind behind Lionel Scaloni’s project that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Copa America. A fundamental decision in the careers of players like Lionel Messi.

Cesar Luis Menotti: What was the cause of death of Argentine legend?

So far, the cause of death of Cesar Luis Menotti has not been disclosed. Nevertheless, the Argentine Football Association dedicated a heartfelt message to him.

“With deep pain, we say goodbye to Cesar Luis Menotti, current Director of National Teams and World Champion as coach of Argentina in 1978. Thank you for everything, Flaco.”