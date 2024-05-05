With the Los Angeles Clippers' season coming to an end, former MVP Russell Westbrook cleared the air on the rumors about his future with the organization.

There was a point in the season where the Los Angeles Clippers were the best team in the NBA, and it wasn’t particularly close. James Harden’s addition took them to a whole new level.

Also, Russell Westbrook’s decision to take one for the team and come off the bench shouldn’t be overlooked. It spoke volumes about his leadership and team-first mentality.

Nonetheless, it also led to some speculation after their season came to an end. He has a player option for next season, so he could become a free agent. That’s why he took to Instagram to address his situation and clear the air on his plans for the future.

Russell Westbrook Talks About His Role

Apparently, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star is full with his current role. He clearly still has more left in the tank, but he’s going to do what’s best for the organization:

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given. I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better,” Westbrook wrote.

Westbrook Wants To Come Back Next Season

“[Coach Tyronn Lue] T hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season!” he added.

At the end of the day, not many teams can brag about having a former MVP as their Sixth Man, and while he wasn’t much of a factor in the postseason, he made a big impact all year and wasn’t the reason why they lost.