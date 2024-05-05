Even though he's not exactly big, the Kansas City Chiefs still took a chance on Texas rookie Xavier Worthy. Now, the first-year wide receiver explains why no one should be worried about his size.

The Kansas City Chiefshaven’t had a legitimate WR1 for two years, yet they’ve still won back-to-back Super Bowls. Led by their stellar defense, Andy Reid, and the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection, they’ve still been tough to beat.

Rashee Rice’s surge was cut short because of his legal turmoil, and his future with the organization — and in the league — seems to be in serious peril. With that in mind, they need to have a Plan B.

With that in mind, they didn’t hesitate to trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to take the fastest wide receiver in the combine’s history: Xavier Worthy.

Xavier Worthy Addresses Concerns About His Weight

Nonetheless, the Texas standout doesn’t come without some concerns. He’s under 170 pounds, and while his speed is remarkable, he might struggle with the league’s physicality. However, he doesn’t think that’ll be a problem at all:

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I weighed in at 169 [pounds],” Worthy said, per Sports Illustrated. “I don’t think I took big hits; I delivered them. I feel like it’s not going to be a problem. I feel like just understanding your strengths and your weaknesses, I feel like that’s the big thing in the league. Don’t, obviously, don’t try to go hit a 250-pound linebacker. Just understanding your strengths, like I said. D-Jack (DeSean Jackson) came into the league at 169 and understood his strengths, so just using your strengths to your strength.”

Of course, he wouldn’t be the only wide receiver with a rather small frame to find success in this game. Also, the Chiefs have an offensive mastermind in Andy Reid, and he knows how to put his players in a position to succeed.

At the end of the day, the last thing the league could afford was for Patrick Mahomes to get a speedster and a downhill threat. The Chiefs want to three-peat, and the Vince Lombardi trophy may have gotten a little closer.