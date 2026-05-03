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Club America vs Pumas UNAM LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg

Club America face Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Erick Sanchez pf Club America and Robert Morales of Pumas.
© Johnnie Izquierdo /Manuel Velasquez /Getty ImagesErick Sanchez pf Club America and Robert Morales of Pumas.

Club America face Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg, a new edition of the Clasico Capitalino, one of the most intense and historic matchups in Mexican soccer. These teams bring a long-standing rivalry filled with passion and physical battles, now taking center stage in the Liguilla.

[Watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Fubo]

Pumas were trending upward throughout the tournament and closed the regular season in better form than America. Their position at the top of the standings was no accident, but rather a reflection of how well they have absorbed Efrain Juarez’s system. Their identity is clear, and with Keylor Navas as a commanding presence in goal, they have built a strong defensive backbone.

Club America, led by Andre Jardine, have not had their most consistent campaign and showed ups and downs during the regular season. Still, they remain a dangerous side in the playoffs, carrying the competitive edge that defines them in the Liguilla. Much of their roster, along with their head coach, are used to high-pressure stages, and that experience could play a key role in this series.

Team absences for Club America vs Pumas UNAM clash

Pumas UNAM will head into the first leg of the quarterfinals without two key players, Alan Medina and Guillermo Martinez. The latter will also be joining Mexico in the coming days, leaving Pumas with important adjustments to make for this matchup against Club America.

Club America, meanwhile, will deal with a total of five absences for this opening game. Andre Jardine’s squad will be without Dagoberto Espinoza, Luis Angel Malagon, Victor Davila, Jose Zuniga, and Israel Reyes.

It is worth noting that Israel Reyes’ absence is due to his upcoming commitment with Mexico, as he is set to join the team in the next few days.

Is Braian Rodriguez playing?

According to Gibran Araige, the coaching staff led by Andre Jardine has raised doubts about Braian Rodriguez’s availability for this afternoon’s first leg of the quarterfinals. The Uruguayan attacker picked up discomfort and will be evaluated hours before the Clasico Capitalino to determine whether he will be on the bench or miss the start of the Liguilla.

Despite the concern, Club America remain hopeful that Braian Rodriguez will be available for a match in which the Aguilas enter as the underdogs to take the series.

When was the last time each team won a title?

Club America last lifted a trophy in the Apertura 2024, a title that sealed their championship run after winning the final in Monterrey. That triumph marked a historic stretch for the Aguilas, and in terms of timing, they have only gone about a year without being champions.

Pumas UNAM were last crowned champions in the Clausura 2011, when they defeated Morelia in the final to secure their seventh title. Since then, Pumas have reached two finals, Apertura 2015 and Guard1anes 2020, but they fell short on both occasions.

It has been 15 years since Pumas last won a championship, which has increased the sense of urgency among their fans. That expectation has grown even more given the strong performances the team have delivered in the current tournament under Efrain Juarez.

Start time and how to watch

Club America vs Pumas UNAM will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT: 4:00 PM)

Watch this Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg match between Club America and Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM clash in Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg

Welcome to our live blog of this Clasico Capitalino showdown! Club America face Pumas UNAM in a high-stakes battle as the Liguilla begins, with history, pride, and a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Club America and Pumas UNAM go head-to-head in this quarterfinal first leg!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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