Club America vs Pumas UNAM LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg

Club America face Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals first leg, a new edition of the Clasico Capitalino, one of the most intense and historic matchups in Mexican soccer. These teams bring a long-standing rivalry filled with passion and physical battles, now taking center stage in the Liguilla.

[Watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Fubo]

Pumas were trending upward throughout the tournament and closed the regular season in better form than America. Their position at the top of the standings was no accident, but rather a reflection of how well they have absorbed Efrain Juarez’s system. Their identity is clear, and with Keylor Navas as a commanding presence in goal, they have built a strong defensive backbone.

Club America, led by Andre Jardine, have not had their most consistent campaign and showed ups and downs during the regular season. Still, they remain a dangerous side in the playoffs, carrying the competitive edge that defines them in the Liguilla. Much of their roster, along with their head coach, are used to high-pressure stages, and that experience could play a key role in this series.