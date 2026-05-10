Where to watch Pachuca vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Pachuca face Toluca for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

Pachuca square off with Toluca in the second leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Pachuca vs Toluca in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

Toluca head into the second leg needing a comeback after Pachuca earned a hard-fought 1-0 win in the opener. An early goal from Enner Valencia proved to be the difference in a tense and physical battle, giving Pachuca a slight edge and added confidence going into the decisive matchup.

Still, Toluca have shown plenty of resilience in big moments, meaning Pachuca will need another composed performance to finish the job. With the series still hanging in the balance, this is a showdown fans will not want to miss.

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When will the Pachuca vs Toluca match be played?

Pachuca take on Toluca in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Sunday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Helio Nunes of Toluca – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Pachuca vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pachuca and Toluca will be available for viewers in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.