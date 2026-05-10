Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Pumas UNAM receive Club America for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

Pumas UNAM will take on Club America in the second leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

The latest edition of the Clasico Capitalino remains wide open after Club America and Pumas UNAM played to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg. America created enough chances to leave with the advantage but failed to capitalize.

This gives Pumas an opportunity to head into the decisive second leg with the support of their home crowd. Expect both to come out aggressively from the opening whistle as two of Mexico City’s biggest rivals prepare for another intense showdown that fans won’t want to miss.

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When will the Pumas UNAM vs Club America match be played?

Pumas UNAM play against Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Sunday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 PM (ET).

Robert Morales of Pumas competes for the ball against Ramon Juarez of America – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pumas UNAM and Club America will be available for viewers in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.