What happens if Messi's Inter Miami win, draw, or lose vs Atlanta United in the 2024 MLS Playoffs?

Inter Miami will clash with Atlanta United this Saturday in a decisive showdown of the first round of the 2024 MLS Playoffs. Lionel Messi leads the Herons as they aim for their first-ever semifinal berth, but the team faces a must-win situation to keep their title dreams alive.

After an impressive regular season that saw them dominate the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami are eyeing their maiden Major League Soccer title. Despite their success this year, the club has never reached the semifinals—a milestone they hope to achieve with Lionel Messi at the helm. However, Atlanta United stand in their way, promising a high-stakes encounter in Fort Lauderdale.

This match at Chase Stadium marks the third and final clash of the series between the Herons and the Five Stripes. Inter Miami claimed a 2-1 victory at home in the first match, but Atlanta United bounced back with a dramatic stoppage-time win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the playoff format requiring two victories to advance, the series is tied at one apiece, setting the stage for a winner-takes-all showdown. A win for either side will secure a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals—a first for Inter Miami in their five-year MLS history.

If the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the series will proceed directly to a penalty shootout. No extra time will be played. The shootout will follow standard rules: each team takes five penalties alternately, and if the tie persists, sudden-death rounds will determine the winner.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball against Pedro Miguel Amador #18 of Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A high-risk encounter for Inter Miami

Inter Miami enter the decisive matchup as the clear favorites to advance to the MLS 2024 Playoffs semifinals. Their dominant regular-season campaign and the unmatched brilliance of Lionel Messi make them one of the league’s most formidable teams.

However, Atlanta United have proven to be a thorn in Miami’s side like no other. Remarkably, the Five Stripes are the only team this season to defeat Inter Miami with Messi on the pitch—not once, but twice.

The first upset came during Matchday 16 of the regular season, when Atlanta secured a convincing 3-1 victory at Chase Stadium. The second was just last Saturday, when a stoppage-time goal handed them a dramatic 2-1 win in Georgia, forcing this winner-takes-all showdown.

These results highlight Atlanta United’s resilience and competitiveness, serving as a stark reminder for the Herons to remain focused. Complacency is not an option if Inter Miami hope to secure their first-ever semifinal appearance and keep their MLS title aspirations alive.