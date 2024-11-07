Lionel Messi's teammate receives tough news from MLS ahead of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United clash

Trending topics:
As Inter Miami prepare for a crucial first-round playoff match against Atlanta United, one of Lionel Messi’s teammates received disappointing news from Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the first half against the Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts during the first half against the Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Inter Miami are enjoying a remarkable year in Major League Soccer. After securing the Supporters’ Shield with a standout performance in the 2024 regular season, they are now just days away from a pivotal playoff clash against Atlanta United. However, one of the team’s rising stars and Lionel Messi’s key teammate, Diego Gomez, received disappointing news from the league.

Gomez, a Paraguayan midfielder, was a finalist for the MLS Young Player of the Year award, which is presented annually to the league’s top players under 22. He competed in the final round of voting against Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna and LAFC’s Cristian Olivera.

On Thursday, MLS announced that Luna edged out Gomez for the award, capturing 35.66% of the vote compared to Gomez’s 33.21%. The close margin underscored Gomez’s impressive season, though it wasn’t quite enough to secure the honor.

Luna earned the award following a strong season for Real Salt Lake, where he contributed 9 goals and 8 assists across 36 matches in all competitions. Gomez, meanwhile, played 27 games for Inter Miami, recording 6 goals and 7 assists. As one of Messi’s primary partners on the field and a vital piece in Gerardo Martino‘s lineup, Gomez has proven instrumental to Inter Miami’s success this season.

Diego Gomez, midfielder of Inter Miami.

Diego Gomez, midfielder of Inter Miami.

Another setback for Inter Miami

This loss marks the second MLS award Inter Miami have missed this year. Previously, Luis Suarez lost in the MLS Newcomer of the Year category to Brazilian forward Gabriel Pec of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Remaining award opportunities for Inter Miami

With the Supporters’ Shield win, Inter Miami lead MLS in award nominations this year, securing nods in six categories. Alongside the Newcomer and Young Player awards, they are also nominated for Best Defender, Best Coach, and MVP.

In the Best Defender category, Jordi Alba competes against Columbus Crew’s Steven Moreira and Seattle Sounders FC’s Jackson Ragen. For Best Coach, Gerardo Martino faces Colorado Rapids’ Chris Armas and Columbus Crew’s Wilfried Nancy.

Finally, the MVP category remains Inter Miami’s strongest chance for a win, with both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi among the five finalists. They are joined by Christian Benteke of DC United, Evander of Portland Timbers, and Cucho Hernandez of Columbus Crew. With 22 goals and 13 assists in 24 games, Messi is widely considered the frontrunner.

How MLS determines award winners

MLS employs a mixed voting system involving players, club technical staff, and local and national media representatives who cover the league. The winners are chosen based on an average of votes received from these three groups.

