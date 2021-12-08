Another disastrous defeat against Bayern Munich has seen Barcelona finish third in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when was the last time they played in the Europa League.

It looks like Barcelona can't catch a breath. Following a weak start to the UEFA Champions League under Ronald Koeman, Los Cules couldn't get back on track and suffered a shocking elimination in the group stage. A huge blow for Xavi Hernandez's men, who were dropped to the Europa League.

From the very first game against Bayern Munich it looked like things wouldn't be easy for El Blaugrana this year. Another dismal defeat against Benfica helped little to lift their spirits, and they reached Matchday 6 against the Bundesliga giants under heavy fire.

Unsurprisingly, Barca couldn't pull off the miracle and were destroyed by the German club again. Having finished their UCL run in third place with seven points in Group E, Barcelona are heading to the Europa League after a long time.

When was Barcelona's last Europa League apperance?

Barcelona have clearly got used to playing the continent's most prestigious tournament but they had played Europe's second competition as well. However, it's been more than a decade since that happened.

Barcelona have not played the Europa League since the 2003-04 season, when the tournament was still called UEFA Cup and it didn't include a group phase. That time, Barcelona got knocked out in the Round of 16 at the hands of Celtic. That has been the last time they played a European cup that wasn't the Champions League.

When was the last time Barcelona got knocked out in the Champions League group stage?

The 2003-04 season saw Barca play Europa League soccer for the last time but they didn't drop from the continent's greatest competition that time. Los Cules have directly gotten there by finishing sixth in La Liga the previous season.

The last time Barcelona were eliminated in the Champions League group stage was in the 2000-01 season. The Spanish giants finished third in Group H with 8 points behind AC Milan (11) and Leeds United (9) and dropped to the UEFA Cup.

Have Barcelona won the Europa League?

Following their Champions League group stage exit in the 2000-01 campaign, Barcelona made a run to the Europa League's semifinals, which remains their best result in the competition. Barcelona have never won the Europa League so far.

Even though they won the Champions League on five occasions, El Blaugrana have also had to settle with Europa League soccer many times. Barcelona have played 77 UEL games. They won 39 times, drew in other 17 matches, and lost in 21 duels. After getting relegated to the Europa League in the ongoing 2021-22 season, Xavi's boys have the chance to bring this trophy home for the first time.