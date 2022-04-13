The CONCACAF Champions League is an annual tournament between soccer clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Here, find out when the two 2022 Final matches will be played.

In total, the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League is the 57th season of CONCACAF's top football club tournament for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, the 14th edition under its present name.

The defending champions, Monterrey, failed to qualify for this tournament, hence they will not be able to play for the championship. More than 28 teams have won the title at least once, with at least 13 of them winning it numerous times.

In terms of championship victories, Mexican teams top the list with an astounding 36 trophies under their belts. Club America is the most successful team in the Concacaf Champions League, having won seven trophies, followed by Cruz Azul, another Mexican club (6).

When will the two 2022 Concacaf Champions League Final matches be played?

A two-legged encounter is unique to the North American finals. Due to unusual pandemic scheduling, this year's CONCACAF Champions League final will be played across two games instead of one, like in the previous two editions.

The first leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Final will take place between 26-28 April, while the return leg will be held between 3-5 May. Due to the return of the championship contest to two legs, away goals will no longer be used as a tiebreaker.

Another significant rule: There is no extra time if teams are equal on away goals throughout the Round of 16, Quarter-Finals, and Semi-Finals. The games proceed straight to a shootout if the final score and away goals are tied at the end of regulation.