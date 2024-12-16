With just three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially secured their playoff spot. Following an impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, star wide receiver AJ Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts proved they’re ready to lead the team to success in the postseason.

Last week, rumors surfaced regarding a potential rift between Hurts and Brown, sparking immediate media attention. However, their performance against the Steelers dispelled any doubts about their chemistry. Brown addressed the speculation with a candid response, putting concerns to rest.

After the game, Brown was asked about his celebratory touchdown dance, which had caught the attention of fans and reporters alike. The Eagles standout delivered a direct message, saying, “For sure, that was our moment to tell everybody to shut up, honestly.”

The celebratory dance, performed at midfield, symbolized the renewed unity between the two key players—a message not lost on fans and reporters. Brown’s straightforward comments after the game made it clear that both he and Hurts are on the same page as they gear up for the next stage of the season.

Hurts’ message to the media after the win

It wasn’t just the on-field celebration between teammates that caught attention. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed the media post-game and delivered a pointed message before taking questions from reporters. “So, that’s what you all wanted to see, right?” Hurts said, referencing the standout moment with A.J. Brown and the Eagles’ continued success.

The Eagles’ quarterback delivered another stellar performance, leading his team to victory in a hard-fought game. Against a tough opponent, the Eagles overcame second-quarter struggles to remain tied at halftime. The defense stepped up in the second half, shutting down the Steelers’ offense and sealing the win.

Hurts threw for 290 yards, completing 25 of 32 pass attempts, including two touchdown passes. He also added a rushing touchdown with 45 yards on the ground. Brown and DeVonta Smith were the recipients of Hurts’ touchdown passes, further solidifying their roles as key offensive weapons.

Hurts’ message to Tom Brady

Following the win, Hurts joined former Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on FOX for a post-game interview. Recognized for his outstanding performance, Hurts was presented with a silver ball as the game’s MVP. During the conversation, Hurts couldn’t resist a touch of humor when speaking to Brady, reflecting on their past matchups during Brady’s playing days.

“You beat me a couple of times, and now you’re giving me trophies,” Hurts joked, before offering praise for the former Patriots quarterback. “This is also a recognition for the way you played.” With the playoffs on the horizon, Hurts, Brown, and the rest of the Eagles are gearing up for the challenges ahead. Their focus remains on maintaining momentum as they eye a deep postseason run.