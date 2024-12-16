NCAAB News: Lamont Butler's performance draws epic comment from Louisville coach

The Kentucky Wildcats got the last laugh in yet another edition of their rivalry with the Louisville Cardinals. Mark Pope’s team escaped with a 95-83 triumph, mostly thanks to Lamont Butler’s offensive explosion.

The talented point guard exploded for a career-high 33 points, giving Mark Pope’s team a much-needed offensive boost in one of the most important games of the season.

He didn’t miss a single shot from the floor — not even from beyond the arc — to lead the nation’s No. 5 team to a win in the Battle of the Bluegrass. That’s why Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey had no choice but to tip his hat to him.

Pat Kelsey says he has nightmares with Lamont Butler

“Lamont Butler was magnificent,” Kelsey said. “I still see that kid in my nightmares because we played against him when I was the head coach of the College of Charleston and he was the point guard at San Diego State … he was just an absolute warrior. He’s a winner. He’s been out the last couple of games. People were talking about whether he’s going to play or not; I said, ‘That cat is playing. You can mark that one down.’ He is a stone-cold killer and a really good player.“

Kentucky s Lamont Butler (1) celebrates after making a shot against Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Rupp Arena in Lexington

Mark Pope reacts to Butler’s epic performance

“He’s been that way his whole career. He’s got better and better and better and we’re gonna see some of the some of the beauty,“ coach Mark Pope said of his talented point guard.

Butler finished with 33 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 6 three-pointers on 10-of-10 from the floor and 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, becoming just the second SEC player to score 30+ without missing a shot in the past two decades.