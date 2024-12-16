Trending topics:
Where to watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor live in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray take on Trabzonspor in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Michy Batshuayi of Galatasaray
© IMAGO / Gonzales PhotoMichy Batshuayi of Galatasaray

By Leonardo Herrera

Galatasaray will play against Trabzonspor in a Matchday 16 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA won’t miss a beat, with the game available across several broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment of this clash.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor online in the US on Fubo]

Galatasaray aim to solidify their position atop the Turkish Super Lig as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2-2 draw against Malmo in the Europa League, a match where they entered as heavy favorites.

Their next challenge comes against Trabzonspor, a struggling side sitting 15th in the standings with just 16 points, narrowly above the relegation zone. While Trabzonspor will be desperate to secure a result to climb out of danger, Galatasaray are well-positioned to return to winning form against one of the league’s weakest teams.

When will the Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor match be played?

Galatasaray will receive Trabzonspor for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 16 this Monday, December 16. The action is set to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and Fanatiz for full coverage.

