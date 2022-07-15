Chelsea have secured their first signing of the Todd Boehly era by acquiring Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for nearly $62 million. But when will Blues fans see him in action for the first time? Let's take a look.

Things are finally getting back to normalcy at Stamford Bridge. After some tumultuous months, Chelsea FC are starting to get back on their feet to challenge for silverware in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

With Roman Abramovich no longer in control of the club, Raheem Sterling became the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. The England international has left Manchester City for a reported $61.82 million fee, according to Transfermarkt.

Sterling, 27, could give the Blues firepower up front after proving to be one of the best wingers in the Premier League. Therefore, Chelsea fans are eager to see their new signing in action for the first time. But how long would they have to wait? Well, his unofficial debut could be just around the corner.

When will Raheem Sterling make his Chelsea debut?

It seems that the former Liverpool player could play his first game with the Blues sooner rather than later. Sterling traveled to Las Vegas this week to join his new teammates in the team's preseason tour in the US.

Considering that he has already trained with the rest of the squad, Thomas Tuchel could already count on Raheem Sterling for the friendly game against Club America on Saturday, July 16 in Las Vegas.

Even if Tuchel opts not to send him in so soon, Chelsea will have three more friendlies before the start of the Premier League. The Blues take on Charlotte FC on July 20, later facing Arsenal on July 23, and Udinese on July 29. Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign on August 6, when they visit Everton.