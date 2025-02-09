Trending topics:
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Aston Villa play against Tottenham for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesRicharlison of Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa willface off against Tottenham in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Aston Villa and Tottenham square off in one of the most intriguing matchups of the FA Cup fourth round, as two Premier League rivals battle for a spot in the next stage. Villa have shown flashes of brilliance this season but remain unpredictable, capable of beating top opponents while stumbling against weaker sides.

While they may appear to have the edge, their inconsistency makes this clash tough to call. Spurs, on the other hand, enter the match looking to bounce back from a crushing 4-0 loss to Liverpool that ended their Carabao Cup hopes. With their season faltering, Tottenham will be desperate for a win to regain momentum and keep their FA Cup aspirations alive.

When will the Aston Villa vs Tottenham match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Aston Villa and Tottenham will be played this Sunday, February 9 at 12:35 PM (ET).

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:35 PM

CT: 11:35 AM

MT: 10:35 AM

PT: 9:35 AM

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Aston Villa and Tottenham will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.

Better Collective Logo