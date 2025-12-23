Andy Reid admits he’s ready to part ways with Chiefs coach in 2026

To the surprise of many, the Kansas City Chiefs’ season came to an end much earlier than expected, especially given that their minimum goal was a playoff berth. There is no time for regrets, and as a result, Andy Reid has already begun looking ahead and planning for the 2026 NFL season.

Beyond the players who may depart and potential reinforcements, one of the major questions centers on the composition of the coaching staff. Matt Nagy has been linked on multiple occasions to other franchises, and Reid has not ruled out the possibility of losing one of his top assistants.

“I think he deserves to be a head football coach in this league,” the head coach said Wednesday when asked about Nagy’s future, via Charles Goldman. It is worth noting that the Chiefs offensive coordinator is in the final year of his contract.

Matt Nagy addresses 2026 rumors

Despite Reid’s endorsement, Nagy doesn’t want to talk about his future yet. Even if the Chiefs are already eliminated from playoff contention, the offensive coordinator is being respectful with his current employers.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with Quarterbacks Coach Matt Nagy.

“Out of respect, for me, I want to just focus on (the Broncos)… I have so much respect for the organization from top to bottom… All that stuff will take care of itself,” Nagy told reporters shortly after Reid’s comments.

Where could Matt Nagy land next season?

As the 2026 coaching cycle approaches, Nagy is emerging as a top candidate for potentially vacant head coaching roles. The New York Giants represent a logical destination as they are currently led by interim coach Mike Kafka following the mid-season firing of Brian Daboll.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market if the organization decides to move on from Pete Carroll, who is reportedly on the “hot seat” after a struggling 2025 campaign.

Other potential landing spots include the Cleveland Browns, where Kevin Stefanski’s job security is uncertain after a 6–25 stretch, and the Cincinnati Bengals, as Zac Taylor faces pressure following three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. However, a recent report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo suggested that Reid and the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2026 may not look that different, noting that Nagy could still come back.

