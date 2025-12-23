Argentine defender turns down South American giants to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami — Report

Defending last season’s success in MLS and reclaiming the championship will be Inter Miami’s primary goal. Far from resting on its laurels, the club continues to strengthen its roster to support Lionel Messi in the best possible way for the season ahead.

Facundo Mura, who has been playing for Racing Club in Argentina, is reportedly set to join the Herons ahead of the upcoming season. According to the latest report from Cesar Luis Merlo on his X account, the defender turned down interest from River Plate in order to team up with Messi.

The Argentine transfer market expert also revealed that Mura will sign a contract with Inter Miami through June 2029. This way, Javier Mascherano will add experience to a defense that may have been one of the team’s weakest points.

Mura began his professional soccer career at Estudiantes de La Plata, had a brief stint with Colon, and most recently played for Racing Club. There, he celebrated winning the 2024 Copa Sudamericana. With his contract running out, the defender is joining Inter Miami as a free agent.

Facundo Mura of Racing Club.

Inter Miami look to add another Argentine

Inter Miami are also reportedly showing strong interest in acquiring Giovani Lo Celso to further bolster their star-studded midfield. The MLS side views the Argentine international as an ideal creative partner for Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, aiming to leverage their existing chemistry from the national team.

While securing a deal for the Real Betis midfielder would require a significant move, Inter Miami appear determined to bring his vision and tactical versatility to Florida as they continue to build a championship-caliber roster around their core of veteran stars.