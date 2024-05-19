Atalanta will play against Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024 Europa League final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The grand final of UEFA’s second most important club tournament is set to take place, with two teams ready to make history. On one side is Bayer Leverkusen, aiming to cap off a magnificent season in which they were undefeated Bundesliga champions and will also play in the Pokal final. Xabi Alonso‘s team has shown an exceptionally high level of play, and now they look to crown their season with an international title.

However, their task won’t be easy, as their rivals are Atalanta, who have made steady progress throughout the tournament, eliminating formidable teams like Liverpool. The Italians will seek to replicate their excellent performance against the “Reds” and add an international trophy to their collection.

When will the Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

The game for the 2024 Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen will be played this Wednesday, May 22 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

This 2024 Europa League final game between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, ViX, TUDN.com.