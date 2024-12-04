Trending topics:
Where to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Athletic Club face Real Madrid in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / PressinphotoKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Athletic Club will receive Real Madrid in a Matchday 19 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

[Watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are set to renew one of Spanish soccer’s oldest rivalries in the latest edition of El Viejo Clasico. The Merengues enter the clash on the heels of a crucial 2-0 win over Getafe, keeping them within striking distance of league leaders Barcelona, with a game in hand.

Athletic Bilbao, currently sitting fourth in the standings after a strong performance in a victory over Rayo Vallecano, will look to extend their momentum. With both teams in excellent form, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown in what promises to be a high-stakes derby.

When will the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match be played?

Athletic Club will take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, December 4, in Matchday 19 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nico Williams of Athletic Club – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

