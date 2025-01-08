Both the NFL and NCAAF are in critical stages of their seasons. The Texas Longhorns have had an excellent campaign this year, which ultimately led them to compete in the Cotton Bowl. On the other hand, several franchises in the NFL are looking to fill vacant head coaching positions, and following his impressive results, Steve Sarkisian has emerged as a strong candidate for those spots.

According to a report by SI.com, journalist Adam Schefter informed on Sunday night that the current Texas Longhorns head coach was emerging as one of the top names to fill the vacant head coaching positions in several franchises.

Despite this situation, Sarkisian himself stated through his social media X (formerly Twitter) @CoachSark his commitment to continue with the program and achieve great results at Texas.

“Unified. Focused. Relentless. Together with our Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and Athletic Director CDC, we’re locked in. Let’s make history!,” Sarkisian stated.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns hugs Michael Taaffe #16 after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Longhorns are focused on what will happen next Friday, January 10, when they face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup for the CFP semifinals.

The challenge of defending the Buckeyes

The Cotton Bowl will pit two of the season’s best teams against each other. On one side, Quinn Ewers and his Longhorns, a consistent team with moments of high-level play throughout the tournament. On the other, Will Howard’s Buckeyes, one of the most formidable offenses in College Football.

Steve Sarkisian, head coach of the Texas team, spoke with the press and expressed what it will mean for his players to face athletes of the caliber of Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.

“They’re both big, physical players,” Sarkisian said. “They have length. They have speed. They have play-making ability on the ball. They have really big catch radiuses. They’ve got the scheme to go with it, with Coach [Chip] Kelly and Coach [Ryan] Day. They’ve got a quarterback who delivers them the ball.

“So, you add all that up, these guys are impactful players that are real issues. We’re going to have a hard time guarding them.”

The HC’s reflection after Ewers’ return to Texas

Quinn Ewers returned to the Longhorns after his time with the Buckeyes, where he was under the guidance of none other than Ryan Day. Upon his return to Texas, Sarkisian found a player who was more mature both mentally and physically.

“When we got him back, he was, in our eyes, still a freshman at that time,” Sarkisian said. “There’s been a lot of development. I would say physical development but I would probably also say mental and emotional development. To watch him grow into the leader that he’s grown into for us, the ability to have the poise and composure he has not only on the field but off the field to look at the face of adversity and come out on the other side of it time and time again… to being his best when his best was needed. I think that’s all a seismic from a maturity standpoint. Like I said, physically and mentally.”