Where to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: 2025 Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Club will face Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Fans in the USA can follow all the action, with full details on kickoff times and broadcast options for both TV and streaming platforms.

Athletic Club will square off against Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, as the match will be broadcast across several platforms. Here’s your complete guide to make sure you don’t miss any of this thrilling clash.

The Spanish Super Cup, one of the most thrilling tournaments in Spanish soccer, is set to kick off as Athletic Club, the reigning Copa del Rey champions, face off against Barcelona in a highly anticipated matchup.

Athletic Club enter the contest in strong form, eager to continue their impressive run, while Barcelona, despite a solid first half of the season, have been rocked by the controversy surrounding Dani Olmo. The Cules are determined to shake off the distraction and focus on securing a spot in the final.

When will the Athletic Club vs Barcelona match be played?

Athletic Club will take on Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup semifinal this Wednesday, January 8. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM (ET).

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Barcelona fail to register Dani Olmo in La Liga for the rest of the season: What happens next?

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona in the USA

Watch this 2025 Spanish Super Cup showdown between Athletic Club and Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.

