Jerry Jones keeps the uncertainty about Mike McCarthy’s future with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite several teams, such as the Jaguars, the Patriots and the Raiders, already firing their coaches to begin the search for a replacement, the controversial owner seems in no rush.

This means that Jones is not ready to start interviews with candidates like Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson, but he also doesn’t confirm that McCarthy is off the table as an option for other franchises. A truly strange situation.

After the end of the regular season, Mike McCarthy assured that he wants to stay in Dallas to lead the Cowboys to a new Super Bowl with a solid project featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. However, a new offer could change his fate.

How many years are left on Mike McCarthy’s contract with Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys is about to expire, but as he is still tied to the team, Jerry Jones has made a decision that has surprised the entire NFL.

Following league protocol, Chicago requested permission to interview McCarthy as a potential candidate to become the new head coach for Caleb Williams. However, according to a report by Adam Schefter, Jones has denied that request from the Bears.

It’s important to remember that, until next Tuesday, the Cowboys still have exclusive rights to negotiate with Mike McCarthy, preventing other teams from trying to steal him. What’s interesting is that Jerry Jones hasn’t made his intention to keep him by giving announcing a contract extension.

The question is quite clear. If Jones isn’t sure that McCarthy is the future, why block him from signing with the Chicago Bears? On the other hand, if Jerry is sure he wants to retain him, why is he taking so long to confirm the new deal?

