Where to watch Barcelona vs Brest live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona receive Brest in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Brest have been one of the biggest surprises of this year’s Champions League, staying unbeaten with three wins and one draw—an impressive record that even outshines several storied clubs in the competition. However, the French underdogs now face a daunting challenge as they prepare to take on Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are coming off a 2-0 victory over Crvena Zvezda, which propelled them to 9 points. With Robert Lewandowski leading the charge, Barcelona will be aiming to secure another win and move closer to the top of their group. Still, they know not to underestimate Brest, as any hint of overconfidence could prove costly.

When will the Barcelona vs Brest match be played?

Barcelona will take on Brest this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Brest: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Brest, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.