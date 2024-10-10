Where to watch Chile vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Chile will receive Brazil for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in the USA.

For the the Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, Chile will host Brazil in what will be a must-watch game for USA fans. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Chile vs Brazil online in the US on Fanatiz]

Two struggling rivals will square off in a crucial matchup as Brazil and Chile look to reverse their fortunes. Brazil are reeling from a shocking defeat to Paraguay, a result that has left the Verdeamarelha with just 10 points from 8 matches. Despite their underwhelming performances, Brazil remains a dangerous team that cannot be taken lightly.

On the other side, Chile face an uphill battle with only 5 points from 8 games and little room for error. The Chilean squad is well aware of the daunting challenge that Brazil presents but knows they must aim for a positive result to salvage their campaign. It’s a tough assignment, but Chile will need to bring their best against a Brazil team desperate for redemption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chile vs Brazil match be played?

Chile face Brazil for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Chile’s player Eduardo Vargas – IMAGO / Photosport

Advertisement

Chile vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Chile vs Brazil in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Chile and Brazil will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.