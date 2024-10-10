Trending topics:
Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Chile vs Brazil live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Chile will receive Brazil for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in the USA.

Endrick of Brazil
© IMAGO / SOPA ImagesEndrick of Brazil

By Leonardo Herrera

For the the Matchday 9 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, Chile will host Brazil in what will be a must-watch game for USA fans. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Chile vs Brazil online in the US on Fanatiz]

Two struggling rivals will square off in a crucial matchup as Brazil and Chile look to reverse their fortunes. Brazil are reeling from a shocking defeat to Paraguay, a result that has left the Verdeamarelha with just 10 points from 8 matches. Despite their underwhelming performances, Brazil remains a dangerous team that cannot be taken lightly.

On the other side, Chile face an uphill battle with only 5 points from 8 games and little room for error. The Chilean squad is well aware of the daunting challenge that Brazil presents but knows they must aim for a positive result to salvage their campaign. It’s a tough assignment, but Chile will need to bring their best against a Brazil team desperate for redemption.

Advertisement

When will the Chile vs Brazil match be played?

Chile face Brazil for the Matchday 9 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Chile’s player Eduardo Vargas – IMAGO / Photosport

Chile’s player Eduardo Vargas – IMAGO / Photosport

Advertisement

Chile vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Chile vs Brazil in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Chile and Brazil will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season
NFL

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB
College Football

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB

NBA News: Tyronn Lue reveals plan B for key Kawhi Leonard, James Harden teammate on Clippers
NBA

NBA News: Tyronn Lue reveals plan B for key Kawhi Leonard, James Harden teammate on Clippers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo