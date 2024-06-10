Chile will face Paraguay in an international friendly. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Chile and Paraguay are set to face against each other in what will be a 2024 international friendly. For fans eagerly anticipating this interesting match, here you can find out all the essential details, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

It is an intriguing duel between two teams with the Copa America 2024 on the near horizon, where they hope to perform well. While neither is among the main favorites to win the championship, both aim to reach the final stages of the tournament.

Paraguay come off a 0-0 draw against Peru, a result that does little to boost the confidence of a team that has struggled with poor results over the past year. They hope to turn things around this year. Meanwhile, Chile want to make the most of what could be the last significant tournament for stars such as Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, and they aim to prepare in the best way possible.

When will the Chile vs Paraguay match be played?

The Chile vs Paraguay for this 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Tuesday, June 11, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Almiron of Paraguay – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chile vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Chile vs Paraguay in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between Chile and Paraguay can be seen through Fanatiz PPV. The cost of the game is $24.99.