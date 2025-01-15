Evander Holyfield, widely regarded as one of the most dominant heavyweights in boxing history, has issued a bold challenge to Muhammad Ali‘s legendary status. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Holyfield expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of recognition for his historic accomplishments, declaring himself the greatest boxer of all time.

“I’m the only four-time heavyweight champion of the world, but they’re still talking about Ali when I broke his record,” Holyfield stated. “I’ve held that record for 24 years, and yet no one talks about it. How do you erase someone from history?”

Evander Holyfield further highlighted his groundbreaking achievements, including being the first boxer to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions—something he claims wasn’t widely acknowledged until Oleksandr Usyk replicated the feat. “They don’t say anything about me. I didn’t even know I was the first to do it until Usyk did,” he added.

Holyfield vs. Ali: A debate about greatness

Holyfield argues that his unprecedented dominance in the heavyweight division, with four separate reigns as champion, solidifies his claim to being the best. “They keep saying Ali is the best fighter. No, I am. He was champion three times—I’ve been champion four,” Holyfield said emphatically.

In this image released on August 13th Evander Holyfield speaks onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

While Muhammad Ali remains a cultural and sporting icon, renowned for his charisma, dominance, and impact on society, Holyfield’s accolades are hard to ignore. His adaptability, resilience, and ability to thrive against top-tier competition make him a formidable contender in any discussion about boxing greatness.

An endless debate in boxing

The debate over the greatest boxer of all time is as old as the sport itself. Both Ali and Holyfield excelled in different eras, faced unique challenges, and brought their own styles to the ring.

Ultimately, the question of greatness is subjective, shaped by personal preferences and historical context. What remains undeniable is the lasting legacy of both men and their contributions to the rich history of boxing.