Inter Miami confirm special teammate for Lionel Messi is staying for 2025 MLS season

As Inter Miami gear up for a demanding 2025 campaign, the club is preparing for a busy schedule that includes major challenges such as Major League Soccer and the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States next summer. In a move that strengthens the squad’s core, the Herons have confirmed that a seasoned player who has been a long-time teammate of Lionel Messi is staying for the upcoming season.

Oscar Ustari has signed a new contract with Inter Miami, ensuring his place as one of the team’s goalkeepers. The 38-year-old Argentine will embark on his second year with the club after joining in September 2024 from Chilean side Audax Italiano.

Ustari is part of a growing group of Spanish-speaking players, predominantly from Argentina, who have been brought in to complement Messi’s presence. The two share a rich history, having played together on multiple occasions. They were teammates in Argentina’s victorious 2005 U-20 World Cup team and won the Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. Additionally, both players participated in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Although Ustari’s appearances in Miami were limited last season, he made a memorable impact. In the Herons’ 1-0 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field on October 5, Ustari earned a spot in the MLS Team of the Matchday after a standout performance, keeping a clean sheet in his lone appearance of the 2024 season.

Lionel Messi and Oscar Ustari at Inter Miami

Ustari thrilled to stay in Miami

In an exclusive interview with Inter Miami’s official website, Oscar Ustari expressed his excitement about extending his stay with the club. “I’m excited to extend my time at this wonderful and ambitious Club. I really enjoyed my time here in 2024 and I’m eager to continue helping, contributing my experience to the team at all times as we fight to achieve collective success,” he said. “We will continue working diligently to meet the club’s demands in this new season.”

Mascherano eyes further reinforcements

While the signing of Oscar Ustari provides a solid option behind first-choice goalkeeper Drake Callender, Inter Miami still need to bolster key positions on the field in order to compete at the highest level.

So far, the club has added two new faces: forwards Fafa Picault and Tadeo Allende. However, more signings are expected, as head coach Javier Mascherano faces the challenge of filling the void left by the departures of key players such as Diego Gomez, Matias Rojas, and Leonardo Campana. As the Herons prepare for the 2025 season, Mascherano will continue to look for reinforcements to strengthen the squad and meet the rigorous demands ahead.