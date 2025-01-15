Trending topics:
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger takes big shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss to Ravens in playoffs

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' tough playoff loss to the Ravens, Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back, delivering a pointed critique of head coach Mike Tomlin.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger played several extraordinary years with Mike Tomlin as head coach. For that reason, he has an authorized voice when it comes to analyzing what is happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Right now, the franchise faces absolute uncertainty after a 28-14 loss against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Russell Wilson was not the answer at quarterback, the defense allowed nearly 300 yards despite being one of the best in the league, and the team hasn’t won a playoff game in seven years.

The sad part of the situation for millions of fans is that the Steelers don’t look like a Super Bowl contender in the near future. For this reason, according to Big Ben, Tomlin must be held accountable for several decisions.

How long will Mike Tomlin coach the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers until 2027 and, despite another early playoff elimination, will remain as the team’s head coach. Furthermore, this week he has already confirmed all the trade rumors are pure noise.

In this scenario, Ben Roethlisberger was very critical of Tomlin, especially for not going for it on 4th and short early in the game against the Ravens. It all happened in the latest episode of his podcast Footbahlin.

“You can’t be afraid. What is it? You can’t live in your fears, cut your eyelids off, don’t blink this and the other. Then go for it. In that situation, if your defense isn’t stopping them and they’ve got hundreds of yards more than you, then you need to go for it. You need to find a way to keep your offense on the field. There are just a lot of plays that need to be made.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

