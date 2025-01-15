One of the most iconic figures in Los Angeles Lakers history, Michael Cooper, left an indelible mark on the franchise. A five-time NBA champion, Cooper, who wore the number 21 jersey, solidified his status as one of the greatest players to ever don the purple and gold. Recently, the Lakers legend offered his perspective on the best players in NBA history, notably excluding Michael Jordan and LeBron James from his list.

When discussing the greatest NBA player of all time, the debate typically narrows to just two or three names. However, when the conversation expands to the best players in league history, the list becomes far more extensive. Sharing his unique insight, Cooper revealed his top five players, which included several unexpected selections.

Having debuted in the NBA during the late 1970s, Cooper’s choices reflect his era, emphasizing the dominance of players from that time. Excluding himself from consideration, among with Jordan and LeBron, the Lakers legend unveiled a list that sparked considerable discussion.

“My all-time favorite top five? Magic [Johnson], Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Larry Bird—you can’t include Magic without Larry. I’m going with Dr. J [Julius Erving]. I want to put Kobe [Bryant] on there, I want to include so many others, but it’s a tough call,” Cooper explained in an interview with YouTube channel Dreamers Pro.

Michael Cooper #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a layup during an NBA game against the New York Knicks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California in 1987.

Cooper’s reason for choosing these players

Amid a wealth of options, Cooper highlighted a few players who might not resonate with younger generations, as their prime years were in the 1960s and 1970s. His selections also reflected a deep personal connection to the Los Angeles Lakers, a team with which he shares a storied bond.

“Every generation creates its own [legends]. I remember a lot of players from the ’60s and ’70s,” Cooper remarked. He explained that these players possess unique traits that set them apart as some of the best in NBA history. Among these qualities is their ability to excel even when facing double or triple-teams.

Additionally, Cooper praised their exceptional decision-making, including knowing when to pass the ball and their proficiency at free-throws. While many players may exhibit one or two of these attributes, he emphasized that few combine all these qualities in a single package.

Cooper’s picks for the greatest Lakers of all time

When asked about the greatest NBA players of all time, Cooper also shared his thoughts on the best players in Lakers history. Without hesitation, the former Lakers standout said: “In no particular order, I’m going with Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Elgin Baylor. People forget about him.”

