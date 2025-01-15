As in any other sport, the debate over who is the greatest player of all time never ends, and opinions vary widely. In the NBA, the discussion often revolves around the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). In the NFL, it centers on identifying the best quarterback in history. For many, former New England Patriots star Tom Brady tops the list. However, San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has a different perspective.

Despite Brady’s unparalleled resume, including seven Super Bowl titles and numerous accolades, Montana does not consider him the best quarterback ever. Interestingly, even Brady himself has humbly acknowledged that the title might belong to someone else.

In a conversation with Men’s Health, Montana revealed that Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino deserves the crown as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. “He had a quick release,” Montana explained. “I had to step into a lot of throws to generate enough power, but Marino had the perfect torque in his upper body and the strength to deliver the ball quickly with precision.“

Marino’s credentials certainly support Montana’s claim. The Hall of Famer was a nine-time Pro Bowler, an MVP across multiple seasons, and a record-setting quarterback during his era. However, for many fans and players, Brady’s sustained success and accomplishments cement his legacy as the greatest in the position.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino looks on prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Montana’s thoughts on Marino’s playing style

Montana, a four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, shared more thoughts on Marino’s unique style of play. Despite Montana’s illustrious career and credentials to rank among the best in his position, the 49ers legend offered a glowing assessment of Marino.

“I think [Marino] is probably one of the most unsung heroes of the game,” Montana said. “People don’t talk enough about him or realize the numbers he put up during the time he played.” Montana’s words suggest a strong desire to ensure Marino’s contributions to the sport are remembered and appreciated.

Has Montana changed his mind?

After Brady secured his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021, Montana publicly declared Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history. At the time, fans largely agreed with the statement. However, as time passed, Montana’s stance appeared to waver.

In 2022, Montana was asked the same question again and reiterated his view that Brady was the best. While he hesitated slightly in his response, Montana stood by his claim, pointing to Brady’s unmatched seven Super Bowl titles and his ability to deliver decisive passes in critical moments as evidence of his greatness.

