Puerto Rico will play against Anguilla in the Group F Matchday 3 of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this crucial match, here are all the essential details, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

This is one of the most attention-grabbing duels in the second round of the Concacaf Qualifiers, featuring a team that has recently made history. Anguilla, often ranked among the weakest national teams globally, are now in search of a significant achievement.

Accustomed to early eliminations, their participation in these duels is historic, as they strive to secure positive results. Their opponents will be Puerto Rico, for whom victory is imperative if they wish to maintain a chance of advancing to the next round, following their commendable draw against El Salvador.

When will the Puerto Rico vs Anguilla match be played?

The Puerto Rico vs Anguilla for this Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round is scheduled for this Tuesday, June 11, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Puerto Rico Flag – IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

Puerto Rico vs Anguilla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Anguilla in the USA

The Concacaf World Cup qualifiers second round game between Puerto Rico and Anguilla can be seen in the USA and the rest of the world through FIFA+.