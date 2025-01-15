Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the most successful duos in NFL postseason history. Every year, when the playoffs arrive, they flip a “switch” that propels them to extraordinary levels.

Now, the challenge is impressive. Winning the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year and writing their name in golden letters. For many experts, that would be the definitive step to becoming the greatest dynasty ever.

However, one of the big uncertainties is what will happen with Travis Kelce, considering that his numbers haven’t been spectacular: 823 yards and just three touchdowns. Despite this, Mahomes is convinced that the best is yet to come.

Who is favored to win, Chiefs and Texans?

The Kansas City Chiefs are eight-point favorites in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes issued a warning about what he expects from Travis Kelce on the road to another Super Bowl.

“The greats step up in the playoffs and it’s just higher intensity. The best players and the best leaders step up and make the best plays. He’s done that. So, I expect the same from him going into this playoffs. I think his mentality when he steps into the football field with, and at practice or game day, it resonates with the entire team and gets everybody to play their best football. That’s what it takes in order to win championships. He has the heart of a champion. That inspires everybody. When you’re leaders and your Hall of Fame guys are doing that, I think everybody knows they have to put everything on the line.”

