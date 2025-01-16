NHL News: Sidney Crosby makes bold admission after Penguins place goalie Tristan Jarry on waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins may have officially entered desperation mode, as their hunt for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs becomes steeper with every passing day. Amid a three-game losing streak, which has them sitting on sixth place in their division, the Penguins placed goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers. But the goalie’s teammates took exception of the decision and many leaders voiced their thoughts, including captain Sidney Crosby.

Pittsburgh has lost seven of their last eight games, a very concerning number that has taken its toll on the team’s morale. Head coach Mike Sullivan is at a loss of solutions, and the performance remains lackluster night in and night out. Can’t expect different outcomes by doing the same thing repeatedly.

The Penguins’ front office, commanded by General Manager Kyle Dubas, may have taken this phrase to heart. 29-year-old Tristan Jarry was selected with the 44th overall selection in the 2016 NHL entry Draft by Pittsburgh and has spent his whole career in Steel City. However, his time in The City of Bridges could come to an end after he was placed on waivers.

The decision immediately impacted in the locker room with many leaders issuing strong statements, supporting Jarry through the adversity and making it clear they weren’t on board with the call. Team captain Sidney Crosby dropped a strong admission about the move.

Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins speaks during the Media Day as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“When you lose, this is the kind of stuff that can happen,” Crosby stated, via PensInsideScoop on X. “A goaltender already has a ton of pressure, and it’s difficult for us because we feel like as a team we’re responsible if we don’t give our goalies enough help sometimes. I think that’s the tough part.”

Jarry’s numbers this season

Jarry is playing through the second year of a five-year contract extension he signed in 2023 with an AAV of $5,375,000. His contract includes a modified no trade clause that consists of 12 teams the goaltender doesn’t intend to be traded to. Due to his prolonged and hefty contract, along with subpar performances during the season, organizations may be wary of claiming the former Penguins goalie off waivers.

Through 22 games played on the 2024-25 NHL season, Jarry registers a .886% save percentage and an average of 3.31 goals allowed per game. Moreover, Jarry hasn’t posted a shutout during this campaign.

Dubas offers honest assessment on Jarry

Kyle Dubas has been at the center of many bold and controversial moves as the head of the Penguins organization. Since taking over as President of Hockey Operations in June 2023, Dubas has raised more doubts than certainties. Dubas extended Jarry’s contract as one of his first decisions on the job, but has now gone back on the very contract he himself signed, barely one season later.

Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Nashville Predators on June 11 2017.

“He’s continued to come in here, put the work in and that’s not been a question at all,” Dubas said about Jarry. “That just hasn’t materialized the way we would like it to on the ice. At this level, you get to the point where you have to do what’s right… for him and for us.“

“You’re not going to get any defense from me on it. It was my decision within the first couple weeks of being here. That was a decision then… With golatenders in particular, you have to be careful about writing the obituary too quickly,” Dubas commented, per PensInsideScoop. “I think it’d speak worse of me if it was a mistake and we prolonged it and continued to try to force it. If there are mistakes that I make, I try to rectify them and come out here and face the music.“