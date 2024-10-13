Where to watch Chivas vs Club America live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

Chivas face Club America in what will be a 2024 game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Chivas and Club America are set to clash in a 2024 friendly showdown, and fans across the USA won’t want to miss the action. Whether you’re catching the game on TV or streaming it online, we’ve got all the key details to ensure you’re ready when the teams take the field.

[Watch Chivas vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

During FIFA Matchday, most club teams take a break as national squads take center stage. However, some clubs choose to stay active, maintaining their competitive edge. This time, two of Liga MX‘s biggest rivals, Chivas and Club America, will face off in a highly anticipated friendly match.

Despite no league points being on the line, the intensity of the Mexican Derby remains. For the fans, a victory in this iconic rivalry is always crucial, making it more than just a friendly. Both teams will look to keep their form sharp while delivering a performance that satisfies their passionate supporters.

When will the Chivas vs Club America match be played?

Chivas will face Club America in a 2024 friendly game this Sunday, October 13, with the match kicking off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Aguirre (L) of America fights for the ball with Fernando Gonzalez (R) or Guadalajara – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the USA

This Friendly clash between Chivas and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, Peacock.