Club America and New England Revolution face each other for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Club America and New England Revolution are set to clash in the upcoming second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Explore all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers across the United States.

Considering the current situation of both teams, the outcome of the first leg in this Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals series between rivals isn’t surprising: a 4-0 victory in favor of Club America, effectively sealing the fate of the series.

It was expected that the Mexican team, a prominent force in Liga MX, would be strong favorites, but the magnitude of the difference between the Mexican and American teams was unexpected. New England Revolution will endeavor to conclude this series on a positive note, acknowledging that overturning the result, particularly in Mexico, would be nothing short of miraculous.

When will the Club America vs New England Revolution match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Club America and New England Revolution will be played this Tuesday, April 9 at 10:35 PM (ET).

Club America vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:35 PM

CT: 9:35 PM

MT: 8:35 PM

PT: 7:35 PM

How to watch Club America vs New England Revolution

This second leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal between Club America and New England Revolution will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN App.