Tigres UANL receive Columbus Crew for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Columbus Crew Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals Second Leg

Tigres UANL and Columbus Crew are poised to go head-to-head in what will be the second leg encounter of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Dive into all the necessary details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated selection of streaming options designed to cater to viewers across the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Columbus Crew live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As anticipated, the first leg ended in a tough battle, resulting in a 1-1 draw for the two teams, leaving the series wide open for what promises to be a thrilling second leg in the quest for a spot in the semifinals. Tigres UANL, despite coming off a painful 3-0 defeat in the Liga MX against Pachuca, hold a slight advantage as they head into the second leg at home.

However, this should not breed overconfidence, as the Columbus Crew, currently second in the Eastern Conference and trailing just two points behind the leaders New York Red Bulls, have demonstrated their capability to emerge victorious in the series.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Columbus Crew match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Columbus Crew and Tigres UANL will be played this Tuesday, April 9 at 8:45 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Columbus Crew: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Columbus Crew

This second leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal between Tigres UANL and Columbus Crew will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, ViX, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com.