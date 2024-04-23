Columbus Crew play against Monterrey for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Monterrey Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup First Leg Semifinal

Columbus Crew and Monterrey clash in what will be the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Dive into the crucial information, such as the match date, kickoff time, and a curated selection of streaming options catered to viewers in the United States.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Monterrey live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The second semifinal, much like the one featuring Club America and Pachuca, is anticipated to be full of excitement. On one side, we have Monterrey, one of the top contenders for the tournament title, boasting a rich history and experience in this competition.

However, underestimating the Rayados would be a significant error, even though they may not be in their best form at this point in the season. Columbus Crew are well aware of this and are confident they can spring a surprise, potentially making it to a final that would undoubtedly mark a historic moment for the MLS team.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Monterrey match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals between Columbus Crew and Monterrey will be played this Wednesday, April 24 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Monterrey in the USA

This first leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal between Columbus Crew and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.