NFL News: George Kittle makes tough admissions after 49ers’ loss to Bills

The San Francisco 49ers’ playoff hopes took another hit after a crushing 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a frigid, snowy matchup. This marked their third consecutive defeat since Week 11, raising serious concerns about their postseason aspirations. With the offense struggling and injuries piling up, the 49ers are now on the brink of missing the playoffs.

George Kittle, the usually dominant tight end, was a surprising non-factor in this game. Targeted seven times, he got a single reception. When asked why he wasn’t more involved, Kittle admitted he had no explanation. “I felt pretty open multiple times, but it just didn’t happen,” he said, reflecting the disjointed performance of the entire offense.

The game’s brutal conditions—blinding snow and a slippery field—made it difficult for either team to execute their game plans effectively. Kittle commented on the environment, calling the snow “sticky” and the experience “one of the weirder environments” he’s played in. Despite the conditions, Kittle noted, “They played on the same surface as we did. They took advantage, and we didn’t.”

Adding to the 49ers’ misery were key injuries, including Fred Warner and Christian McCaffrey leaving the game. Kittle emphasized the need for others to step up, acknowledging, “We’ve had seasons where plenty of people have gone down, and we need guys to step up.”

Kittle on Missed Opportunities and Moving Forward

The 49ers’ game plan relied heavily on the run, hoping to keep Buffalo Bills‘ potent offense off the field. Kittle acknowledged the strategy was sound, but the execution fell short. “We ran the ball really well, but you have to score points. We didn’t do that,” he admitted.

Despite the mounting losses, Kittle remains optimistic. “It feels dark and gloomy, but we’re not out yet,” he said, emphasizing faith in his teammates and the coaching staff. He acknowledged the difficulty but stated, “The only way to make this feel better is to win next week.”