Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr will receive Al-Sadd for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images GhCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Al-Nassr will face off against Al-Sadd on Matchday 6 of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League. Find out the viewing options available, so you can catch all the action live through various TV networks and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch in the USA.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd online in the US on Paramount+]

Al Nassr secured a crucial win over Al-Gharafa in a hard-fought AFC Champions League clash, positioning themselves just two points behind Al Ahli at the top of the West Region standings. Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad are now eyeing another victory as they push to claim the top spot.

Their next challenge comes against Al-Sadd, the team that recently ended Al Hilal’s winning streak. Al-Sadd, known for their resilience and determination, will aim to take down another Saudi powerhouse in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd match be played?

Al-Nassr take on Al-Sadd this Monday, December 2, in an AFC Champions League Matchday 6 showdown, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Cristo Ramon Gonzalez Perez of Al Sadd FC – IMAGO / Naushad

Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd in the USA

Al-Nassr are Al-Sadd are set to square off in a highly anticipated 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available for fans in the USA on Paramount+.

