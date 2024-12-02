NFL News: Detroit Lions sign former Pro Bowler to help Jared Goff, Dan Campbell reach the Super Bowl

The NFL slowly enters a critical stage of the season, and several teams are continuing to make strong progress. One of them, the Detroit Lions, who are determined to keep their eyes on the main goal of reaching the Super Bowl, have added a key piece to their roster. Now, both Dan Campbell and Jared Goff will have another weapon on their team to remain strong title contenders.

The player in question is none other than safety Jamal Adams, who arrives to strengthen the Lions’ defense. Initially, he will join the practice squad, but it’s highly likely that he will soon be part of Detroit’s main roster.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Lions practice squad with the idea that he’ll be elevated to Detroit’s roster, per source. Adams had been eyeing an opportunity with a playoff contender.”

The talented player has previously worn the jerseys of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks, with a recent stint at the Tennessee Titans. Additionally, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field at halftime during the game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

In the Week 14 matchup, the Lions will host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, with the main goal of securing another win this season.

The Lions bolster their roster with experience as the season nears its end

Jamal Adams’ arrival in Detroit wasn’t the only move in recent days. The safety joins, for example, a former Super Bowl champion who has also joined the team coached by head coach Dan Campbell.

The player in question is none other than the experienced DE Jonah Williams, who arrives from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

Josh Paschal’s temporary injury prompted the Lions’ management to act quickly and bring in the former Los Angeles player as soon as possible. However, it is believed that Paschal’s injury is not serious, and he should be back on the field in the near future.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jonah Williams (93) lines up during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Injuries have been the main issue this season

Despite the promising season of the Lions (with ten wins and just one loss), the team led by Dan Campbell has had to deal with several injuries, many of them serious, and overcome these challenging circumstances. On this situation, it was the coach himself who, in a press conference, made his opinion clear.

“We look at everything every year. This time last year, we were one of the healthiest teams, and we’ve done the same thing. So, yeah, we look at everything,” Campbell said. “We’ll be able to deep-dive this in the offseason, but really it is, it’s the same thing we did last year. Some of these have just kind of been one of those, like chalk it up to, ‘That’s a freak deal. That’s kind of an odd thing that happened and how it happened.’ There’s no rhyme or reason and this happens, I mean it just does. As long as I’ve been in this league, as a player and as a coach, some years are great, and some years it’s just like this. And you overcome it.“

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Detroit Lions upcoming games

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd

vs San Francisco 49ers, December 30th

vs Minnesota Vikings, January 5th

