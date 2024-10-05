Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Cruz Azul will face Necaxa for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Cruz Azul are set to take on Necaxa in a key Matchday 11 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. USA fans can catch the action with kickoff times and broadcast details readily available, while multiple streaming platforms ensure coverage for those watching online. This matchup promises plenty of excitement as both teams vie for crucial points in the season.

In one of the most thrilling matchups of Matchday 10, Cruz Azul secured a 4-2 victory over Pachuca, capitalizing on Tigres UANL‘s 2-2 draw with Leon. The win puts Los Cementeros four points clear at the top of the table, reinforcing their position as league leaders. Cruz Azul are determined to maintain their lead and go for another victory.

Next up for Cruz Azul is a clash against Necaxa, who are coming off a scoreless draw against Queretaro. With 13 points, Necaxa currently holds the last spot in the Requalification zone but will need a positive result to secure their place in the race. The match promises to be crucial for both sides, with Cruz Azul aiming to extend their lead and Necaxa fighting to stay in contention.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Necaxa match be played?

Cruz Azul will face Necaxa for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 11 this Saturday, October 5th. The action is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Cruz Azul and Necaxa live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for comprehensive coverage on Univision, ViX, TUDN.