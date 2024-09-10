Trending topics:
Concacaf Nations League

Where to watch Cuba vs Nicaragua live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Cuba face Nicaragua in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Maykel Reyes of Cuba celebrates with teammates
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportMaykel Reyes of Cuba celebrates with teammates

By Leonardo Herrera

Cuba and Nicaragua will face each other in a League A showdown for Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. USA fans can catch all the essential details, including the date, kickoff time, and where to watch or stream the match live, making sure they don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Cuba vs Nicaragua in the USA on Paramount+]

Nicaragua and Cuba are set to clash in the Nations League after both teams kicked off their campaigns with solid performances. Nicaragua faced a tough challenge against French Guiana but ultimately secured a crucial 3-1 victory, positioning themselves well in the race for the top of the group.

Cuba, on the other hand, earned a commendable 1-1 draw against Jamaica. While a draw might seem modest, Jamaica are one of the strongest teams in the group, making Cuba’s result a positive one. Both squads will now be aiming for another positive outcome as they navigate this demanding tournament.

Advertisement

When will the Cuba vs Nicaragua match be played?

Cuba clash Nicaragua in a League A Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Tuesday, September 10. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Jaime Moreno of Nicaragua – IMAGO / ANP

Jaime Moreno of Nicaragua – IMAGO / ANP

Advertisement

Cuba vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 PM
MT: 2:00 PM
PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Cuba vs Nicaragua in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Cuba and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Panthers coach Dave Canales knows who to blame for Bryce Young's struggles vs Saints
NFL

NFL News: Panthers coach Dave Canales knows who to blame for Bryce Young's struggles vs Saints

Where to watch Ecuador vs Peru live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Ecuador vs Peru live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers issues strong self-critique on Jets performance in loss to 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers issues strong self-critique on Jets performance in loss to 49ers

Colombia vs Argentina: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Colombia vs Argentina: Where and how to watch live Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo