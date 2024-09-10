Where to watch Cuba vs Nicaragua live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Cuba face Nicaragua in the League A Matchday 2 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's the key info for the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

[Watch Cuba vs Nicaragua in the USA on Paramount+]

Nicaragua and Cuba are set to clash in the Nations League after both teams kicked off their campaigns with solid performances. Nicaragua faced a tough challenge against French Guiana but ultimately secured a crucial 3-1 victory, positioning themselves well in the race for the top of the group.

Cuba, on the other hand, earned a commendable 1-1 draw against Jamaica. While a draw might seem modest, Jamaica are one of the strongest teams in the group, making Cuba’s result a positive one. Both squads will now be aiming for another positive outcome as they navigate this demanding tournament.

When will the Cuba vs Nicaragua match be played?

Cuba clash Nicaragua in a League A Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage on Tuesday, September 10. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Jaime Moreno of Nicaragua – IMAGO / ANP

Cuba vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Cuba vs Nicaragua in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Cuba and Nicaragua will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.